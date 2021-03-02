New Lincoln VA clinic officially opens

The new VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Lincoln is only about one-third the size of the old VA hospital, but because of a more modern and efficient layout, there's actually more room for many of the services it provides.

The 90,000-square-foot, $46 million clinic, at 420 Victory Park Drive, north of the hospital building, officially opened for patients Tuesday.

"This is a great day for our area veterans as we open this amazing new clinic," said B. Don Burman, director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care system.

The 250 staff members who work at the Lincoln VA packed up all their belongings and equipment on Friday and moved out of the 90-year-old hospital building and into the new state-of-the-art clinic.

The clinic has more than three dozen patient exam rooms, nine dental exam rooms, a full radiology department and areas dedicated to a number of other medical specialties, including oncology and mental health.

One new feature is a dedicated women's health clinic.

Patrick Dawson, assistant director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, said women are the fastest-growing group of veterans in the U.S., and there are several hundred female veterans served by the Lincoln clinic.