New gauge pegged at 'high risk' for coronavirus spread in Lincoln

Even as more restrictions eased Monday, local leaders rolled out a gauge of risk for the spread of the coronavirus in Lancaster County that checked in Monday at Code Orange.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial, developed by the health and fire departments to provide a summary of current conditions, ranges from low risk (green) to severe risk (red) and currently is at the high end of high risk (orange).

It will be updated each Friday.

Pat Lopez, the interim health director, said restrictions have eased, "but the threat from this virus has not."

City officials reported 40 more COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county total to 647.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not release any information specific to the new cases. But, at a daily news conference, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city's case numbers and positivity rate both are continuing to trend upward.

Gaylor Baird said Lincoln and Lancaster County don't meet the White House Coronavirus Task Force's and Centers for Disease Control's key criteria for relaxing restrictions, but the state "flatly rejected" a request that she and Lopez made to extend the restrictions further into May.