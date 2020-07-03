New $2.5M Community Health Endowment fund to address health disparities, social isolation in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln's board will direct a new $2.5 million fund at addressing long-term challenges of the pandemic such as social isolation and disparate coronavirus transmission among racial and ethnic minorities.

Combining new donations and redirected funds, the organization's Resiliency Fund will pay for projects to improve health equity and human connection and embrace newfound opportunity, according to a news release.

Projects addressing these priorities may include programs to increase intergenerational connections, help nonprofits retrain their staff or innovate their services because of the pandemic and identify measures of health disparities and social inequities, the release said.

"This pandemic has shone a harsh light on health disparities that existed in Lincoln long before the COVID-19," said Kim Moore, vice chair of the Community Health Endowment's Board of Trustees. "Through its Health Equity priority, (the Community Health Endowment) will focus funding on understanding and addressing health disparities that affect people who are disproportionately impacted due to race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.”

The organization was founded through an endowment in the 1990s after the city of Lincoln sold Lincoln General Hospital to Bryan Health.