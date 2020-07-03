You are the owner of this article.
New $2.5M Community Health Endowment fund to address health disparities, social isolation in Lincoln
The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln's board will direct a new $2.5 million fund at addressing long-term challenges of the pandemic such as social isolation and disparate coronavirus transmission among racial and ethnic minorities.

Combining new donations and redirected funds, the organization's Resiliency Fund will pay for projects to improve health equity and human connection and embrace newfound opportunity, according to a news release.

Projects addressing these priorities may include programs to increase intergenerational connections, help nonprofits retrain their staff or innovate their services because of the pandemic and identify measures of health disparities and social inequities, the release said.

"This pandemic has shone a harsh light on health disparities that existed in Lincoln long before the COVID-19," said Kim Moore, vice chair of the Community Health Endowment's Board of Trustees. "Through its Health Equity priority, (the Community Health Endowment) will focus funding on understanding and addressing health disparities that affect people who are disproportionately impacted due to race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.”

The organization was founded through an endowment in the 1990s after the city of Lincoln sold Lincoln General Hospital to Bryan Health.

Applications for the first round of grants are due Aug. 21.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

