Nebraska's vaccination timeline for 65 or older stretches into spring, Ricketts says

It will take up to four months to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the next priority group, including Nebraskans 65 or older, under current allocations of vaccine to the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.

That would push vaccination of the general public in Nebraska close to June.

Estimates are based on the current allocation of 94,000 doses a month to the state and the expectation that at least 75% of the newly prioritized population of 500,000 would choose to be vaccinated.

Increased production and supply of vaccine, which President Joe Biden has identified as his initial priority, presumably could accelerate the pace of vaccination along with the possibility of an additional supplier, Ricketts noted at a news briefing.

Vaccination of people in the huge new priority category, which includes critical infrastructure workers, is likely to begin in Lancaster and Douglas counties during the first week in February, the governor said.

It already has begun in some rural areas.

"If supply goes up, we can get through it quicker," the governor said.

Biden has pledged to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in the White House.