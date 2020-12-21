Nebraskans urged to get COVID-19 vaccinations, ignore social media chatter to the contrary

Nebraskans were urged Monday by a couple of invited speakers at Gov. Pete Ricketts' coronavirus news briefing to get a COVID-19 vaccination when they become eligible.
"Vaccines don't save lives; vaccinations do," Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a physician at Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, said.
"This vaccine represents our way out," Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said.
"It's a little light at the end of the tunnel," he added.
But Reichmuth noted that "we still have a long tunnel to go through."
The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna within less than a year represent "an amazing feat of medicine and science," he said, and they are both safe and effective.
Reichmuth debunked a number of arguments raised by opponents of the vaccine, including claims that it alters DNA or leads to fertility or injects a microchip into the body.
"Don't believe social media," he urged.
Some recipients may experience minor allergic reactions, he said, and a few cases of Bell's palsy are being investigated now. But that's all, he said.
"We need 60-70% of the population to get vaccinated," Reichmuth said, while continuing to wear masks and maintain social distancing, in order to bring the virus under control.
Reichmuth said he has been vaccinated "with no problems."
Ricketts, who has said he will be vaccinated when his turn comes months from now after the vaccine is administered to frontline health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, essential workers, older Nebraskans and others on the priority list, handed Reichmuth and Boddy a spotlight to make the case for vaccination at his Monday briefing.
The governor, who said he was tested for the virus once again on Sunday in advance of the Christmas holiday with favorable results, called the vaccine "a miracle of modern medicine" following its development in less than a year and trials showing it to be 95% effective.
The state is receiving 32,000 doses from Moderna this week and is banking 11,700 Pfizer doses to launch pharmacy-led vaccination in long-term care facilities next week, Ricketts said.
Hospitalization figures showed COVID-19 patients occupying 582 of 4,067 staffed hospital beds in the state as of Sunday night, far below the 25% figure that once appeared possible when hospitalization rates were soaring.
Hospitalizations in Nebraska are now at their lowest level since late October.
"Numbers are decreasing because people are listening to what they need to be doing," Reichmuth suggested, including wearing masks and socially distancing.
On other matters, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the opening of a new field office in north Omaha designed to encourage and assist economic growth in the largely Black community.
And the Department of Administrative Services announced it will dedicate a staff member to the task of creating more opportunities for minority-owned businesses to interact with the state.
Economic Development Director Tony Goins said he eventually plans to also designate a staff member to help grow housing opportunities in north Omaha.
Answering questions, Ricketts said he believes the $900 billion stimulus package that Congress was poised to enact Monday is likely to be "a step in the process" leading to more assistance later.
The current legislation may mark "more of a bridge into the Biden administration," the governor said.
Responding to a question, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, said "there is no evidence of any foreign attack" on state government's computer network in the wake of discovery of cyber attacks on federal agencies along with defense and high-tech companies.
