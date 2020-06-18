Nebraskans respond to Supreme Court's ruling on DACA case

Joseline Reyna said she was overcome with emotion Thursday morning with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block an effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
"I sat on my couch this morning crying of joy," said Reyna, who is among the 650,000 DACA recipients nationwide who gained legal protection from deportation after they were brought into the country illegally by their parents as children.
Like nearly 3,000 other so-called Dreamers living in Nebraska, Reyna, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 9, was able to use the DACA program to earn a college degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
"This is a great victory for us," she said in a statement.
Voting largely along ideological lines, and with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the tie-breaking vote, the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's 2017 bid to end the program created in 2012.
The program protected children brought into the country from being deported, while also allowing them to work.
Nebraska lawmakers later adopted legislation in both 2015 and 2016 granting Dreamers the ability to apply for driver's licenses, as well as professional and occupational licenses.
Both pieces of legislation were passed over the veto of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
On Thursday, several groups praised the Supreme Court's decision.
Nebraskans have long supported Dreamers, said Darcy Tromanhauser, Nebraska Appleseed's immigrants and communities program director, and sought to open more doors for them in the place they called home.
"Nebraska Dreamers are dedicated teachers in Nebraska schools, nurses and doctors saving lives every day, coworkers, friends, moms, dads, and most importantly, they are Americans striving toward making Nebraska a vibrant, diverse and inclusive community for all," Tromanhauser said.
Jessica Hermann, vice president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, called Dreamers "an important part of our Nebraska family," adding the organization was happy the Supreme Court left the program intact.
"At the same time, more work needs to be done on permanent immigration reform," she said. "Current U.S. immigration laws are outdated, fail the test of common sense, and fail to provide workable infrastructure to support the future growth of our state."
In a joint statement, the University of Nebraska's top administrators said the Supreme Court's ruling affirms the values of access, inclusion and opportunity for DACA recipients at its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
"DACA students are valued members of our university family — talented, promising future leaders who are working hard to pursue the American dream," the statement, signed by NU President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, UNO and UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold and UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, reads.
NU said it will continue to do "all we can" to support its DACA students.
"Our university, communities and our country are stronger when we ensure access to education for all," they said.
While some state lawmakers, including Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld and Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, celebrated the ruling on Twitter, members of Nebraska's federal delegation called for legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.
"This decision once again shows that Congress must find a compromise on DACA, immigration and border security," said Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. "We need a pathway for DACA, but also stronger immigration and border security policies so this doesn't keep happening in the future."
Bacon, who was one of a handful of Republicans who crossed party lines to vote in favor of a bill extending DACA benefits, said the U.S. is "a nation of laws that holds people accountable for breaking the law," but that Dreamers who arrived in the country as children should be shown mercy.
Sen. Ben Sasse blamed Congress for failing to pass an immigration reform bill to replace the Obama's administration's program, leaving the decision up to the Supreme Court.
"Along with most Americans, I believe kids who were brought here years ago through no fault of their own shouldn't live in fear of deportation — but that should be done via legislation," Sasse said.
"We need a law that gives us both border security and common sense immigration policy — and legislation comes from Congress, not the court," the Republican said.
Miriam Nieto, another DACA recipient living in Nebraska, said Thursday's ruling gives Dreamers like her and their families "an immense amount of relief and joy."
"It's gratifying to know that I will be able to stay and thrive with the community that has always believed in me," he said.
