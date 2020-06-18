Nebraskans respond to Supreme Court's ruling on DACA case

NU said it will continue to do "all we can" to support its DACA students.

"Our university, communities and our country are stronger when we ensure access to education for all," they said.

While some state lawmakers, including Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld and Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, celebrated the ruling on Twitter, members of Nebraska's federal delegation called for legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

"This decision once again shows that Congress must find a compromise on DACA, immigration and border security," said Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. "We need a pathway for DACA, but also stronger immigration and border security policies so this doesn't keep happening in the future."

Bacon, who was one of a handful of Republicans who crossed party lines to vote in favor of a bill extending DACA benefits, said the U.S. is "a nation of laws that holds people accountable for breaking the law," but that Dreamers who arrived in the country as children should be shown mercy.

Sen. Ben Sasse blamed Congress for failing to pass an immigration reform bill to replace the Obama's administration's program, leaving the decision up to the Supreme Court.