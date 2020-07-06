Nebraskans getting unemployment must get back to the job search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Need to continue to draw unemployment checks? If you aren't already looking for jobs, beginning next week, you will be required to rejoin that search.

The state's unemployment program is focusing again on reemployment strategies, the Nebraska Department of Labor announced Monday. Those people wishing to continue to receive unemployment benefits, including the $600 federal supplement available through July 25, must search for work, a requirement that had been waived in the state since March 15.

That includes those on regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and extended benefits.

An executive order signed Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans have been diligent in helping the state flatten the COVID-19 curve and maintain available capacity for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators. The state is in phase three of reopening, to revive the economy and welfare, the order said.

Nebraska employers, Ricketts said, are listing more than 30,000 available jobs.

People with a confirmed employer recall date within 112 days of their layoff, those in approved training, union members with a hiring hall, and those in a short-time compensation program will be exempt from the work search requirements.