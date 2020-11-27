Nebraskans affected by Alzheimer’s invited to virtual conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual educational conference, as part of its national Educating America Tour, to help Nebraska residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers and anyone who wants to learn more about the disease.

The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will provide information and advice from health and caregiving experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate. That’s especially true now, as approximately 35,000 Nebraska families are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We want individuals who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s to know about the resources available to help them, and steps that they can take to improve their loved one’s care and quality of life. This conference will bring that information directly to families without having to leave their homes.”