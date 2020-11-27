Nebraskans affected by Alzheimer’s invited to virtual conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual educational conference, as part of its national Educating America Tour, to help Nebraska residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers and anyone who wants to learn more about the disease.
The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will provide information and advice from health and caregiving experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate. That’s especially true now, as approximately 35,000 Nebraska families are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We want individuals who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s to know about the resources available to help them, and steps that they can take to improve their loved one’s care and quality of life. This conference will bring that information directly to families without having to leave their homes.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz, last year. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
• Alzheimer’s Research in Nebraska – Three medical experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide an update on ongoing Alzheimer’s research efforts, including new advancements and what we can expect on the horizon. They will also discuss the recently established Great Plains Primary Care Practice Based Research Network (PBRN). Established to improve access to health care resources and promote primary care research across the Great Plains, PBRN encompasses a supportive and collaborative network of clinics, clinicians and investigators who experience similar health care challenges and shared research goals.
Three speakers from the UNMC will present for this session. They include Dr. Howard Fox, MD, PhD, associate dean of Research and Development at UNMC; Dr. Daniel L. Murman, MD, MS, FAAN, professor with the Department of Neurological Sciences; and Dr. Matthew Rizzo, MD, FAAN, the Frances & Edgar Reynolds chair of the Department of Neurological Sciences.
• Legal Documents and More – Protecting Yourself and Your Family – Having the necessary legal documents in place is vital when a family is confronted with a dementia diagnosis. Catherine Swiniarski, managing attorney and owner of Elder Law of Omaha, will review powers of attorney, medical directives, wills and trusts, which are all vital in helping families plan their long-term care. She will talk about the importance of getting these documents in place before capacity to do so is lost.
• Prepare to care – No matter where you are in the journey of family caregiving, having a good framework to guide both you and your loved one will make the process easier. Charles M. Williams, AARP volunteer and Executive Council member, is a caregiver for his aunt and uncle. He will share his experiences and provide other caregivers with a framework to help them make plans to care for friends, family members or loved ones.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who can’t participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484, or via the online web chat system at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the righthand corner of the page.
