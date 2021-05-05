Nebraska woman who was fully vaccinated dies of COVID-19

State officials Wednesday reported the first known death in Nebraska of a person who had been fully vaccinated.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions developed COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than 14 days after completing a vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine. She was a resident of Two Rivers Health District, which is based in Kearney.

The woman's death is the only one identified so far in a Nebraska resident who was considered fully vaccinated against the disease. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 680,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, there have been 112 documented deaths out of more than 95 million people who have been fully vaccinated.

“We are saddened to learn of this occurrence," Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said.

Anthone pointed out that while there were no deaths identified in clinical trials for the vaccine, "we understand that no vaccine or medication is 100% effective when used by millions of people. This does not negate the importance of vaccination and all of the positive effects of vaccination."