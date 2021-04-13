Nebraska will pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it will pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended doing so.

The CDC and FDA made their recommendations after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 were hospitalized with severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine, including a Nebraska woman from Douglas County.

That person was still hospitalized in Omaha on Tuesday and was reported to be in "guarded condition."

The six cases are the only known ones nationwide out of more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered. As of Friday, more than 31,500 doses of the vaccine had been used in Nebraska.

Many of those vaccines were given last week after the state received 27,600 doses. In Lancaster County, about 11,500 vaccinations given so far have been with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it has not received any reports of adverse events.