Nebraska will deploy 1,000 contact tracers to help corral coronavirus

To bring the coronavirus under heel, particularly as the measures that effectively closed Nebraska are lifted, public health agencies across the state will use a tried and true tool used for decades to help control infectious disease outbreaks.
Contact tracing, a kind of connect-the-dots for tracking how a disease spreads in a community, has been deployed to manage everything from outbreaks of sexually transmitted diseases to a recent flare up of the measles in New York.
The goal is to identify positive cases in the population, ask those individuals to isolate at home or elsewhere, and to identify any one else they may have come into contact with since becoming infected.
That’s not necessarily easy, said Dr. Crystal Watson of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, particularly when efforts to perform more tests are showing the virus continues to spread quickly throughout a population.
Nationally, estimates for the number of contact tracers needed in the ongoing response range between 100,000 to as many as 300,000, costing billions of dollars to deploy.
But it’s a tool states will want to have in place before this fall, Watson said, when infectious disease experts anticipate a resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country.
“This capacity is really needed to break those chains of transmission,” Watson said at a recent SciLine briefing on contact tracing for reporters. “But more importantly, at a population level, it’s to manage this epidemic on an ongoing, low level in different places around the country.”
Contact tracing efforts are already in place in several communities across the state, including Lincoln, which has seen its total cases rise by 148% this week alone.
On Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department deployed 16 contact tracers by phone to begin connecting the dots between newly confirmed cases in the county, and any residents they might have exposed to the virus.
Some of the tracers have worked in the health department’s clinic before the pandemic and were reassigned to the virus-stopping mission, while school nurses from Lincoln Public Schools have also offered to help with the effort as needed.
Tim Timmons, the health department’s communicable disease coordinator, said the caseload of the pandemic has required more public health nurses to trace contacts, but said the work itself differs little from other contact tracing done outside of the global pandemic.
The investigations can be painstaking, and a time-consuming process, however.
Done by phone, interviews with those who are infected can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, and cases requiring an interpreter often take twice as long, said Bernice Afuh, who’s managing contact tracers for the department.
Other times, the movements of an individual — people can be contagious for several days before they begin to show symptoms — of the index case set the parameters for how many potentially exposed people need to be called.
“If they have been here, there and everywhere, there’s going to be a lot more contacts to track down, so to speak,” Afuh said.
Nebraska will raise an army of 1,000 contact tracers for local public health districts in the coming weeks and months, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in April, as it also seeks to expand coronavirus testing capacity and provide accommodations for individuals who need to self-quarantine.
The state recently contracted with three Utah companies to expand testing capacity by some 540,000 tests this year, and has secured the use of University of Nebraska residence halls and hotels to help individuals quarantine as needed.
To begin in the third prong of its pandemic plan, more than 200 employees from the Department of Health and Human Services were temporarily reassigned to contact tracing duty, taking part in a three-hour online seminar before being deployed remotely to hot spots such as Hall and Dawson counties.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said a total of 325 employees who work in the divisions of Public Health, Child and Family Services, and Development Disabilities — all areas where they have experience in Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance — will be working as contact tracers by the end of this week.
“Contact tracing is absolutely important to make sure that we are taking a proactive stance on how we are monitoring and supporting people who have the potential to have COVID-19,” Smith said at a news conference.
Tracers will call individuals with lab-confirmed coronavirus infections to ask basic demographic questions, when they experienced an onset of symptoms, if they’ve seen a doctor or been hospitalized, and who they may have come into close contact with recently.
That information will be entered into the Nebraska Electronic Disease Surveillance System, a database shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Leah Bucco-White, a spokeswoman for the department.
Contact tracers can enter data into the system, but cannot access information stored there, Bucco-White added.
The first team of new contact tracers started placing phone calls in coordination with the hard-hit Central District Health Department last week, said Teresa Anderson, the department’s health director.
At first, the department’s in-house team of contact tracers was able to keep up with the caseload, Anderson said, but once the growth in new cases began to double every few days in mid-April, making Grand Island a national hot spot and account for roughly a quarter of all cases in the state, that work fell behind.
“As we have more tests available, that has increased our need for personnel to assist us with contact tracing,” Anderson said.
The DHHS team has been working under the direction of Anderson’s staff to broaden their capacity, making contact with those who are tested to remind them to hunker down until results come back, to notify those who test negative they can go about their daily lives, and to run positive cases through a battery of questions to learn who else may be in danger for contracting the disease.
Contact tracing is also an important piece to ensuring those who are in quarantine stay there for the recommended 14 days, Anderson said, and follow up with positive cases as they recover.
“It allows us to keep working with them, asking if they have everything they need to stay in quarantine, if their family has what they need and to connect them with community resources,” she said. “It’s just a bigger safety net.”
Peeling off DHHS employees from their normal duties to contact tracing duties is a short-term solution to a long-term problem, however.
"We're getting really scrappy really fast by pulling these resources from other divisions in DHHS so we can very quickly ramp up," said Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services.
Nebraska wants to have a team in place capable of quickly scaling up if case numbers spike and additional investigations are needed, or to tamp down its workforce if new cases slow over the next 1-2 years, a flexibility to respond to the outbreak's ebbs and flows.
Call centers — which have capabilities to connect with people in multiple languages, training on HIPAA compliance, and the technological infrastructure to reach people — have reached out to the state about helping assist with contact tracing in the intermediate term.
"They are seeking a way to keep their workers engaged and employed, and altruistically, to help with this broader pandemic fight," he said.
For the long haul ahead, Jackson said the state wants to strike a balance between keeping some of its contact tracing efforts inside DHHS' Division of Public Health, where the state's epidemiologists and infectious disease experts could consult as needed, Jackson said, and using a third-party vendor.
The state could begin looking for a company to serve those long-term needs by end of year. Jackson said it's unclear how much a contract could cost at this point.
Watson said as the United States begins to reopen after weeks of shelter-in-place orders and limits to public life, other countries, including South Korea and Singapore, should serve as a model.
Both countries managed surges of coronavirus using an effective contact tracing effort in conjunction with expanded testing and isolation of positive cases.
"These are the tools we need to develop," she said. "We need to put resources towards this, and we need to prioritize this at a national level because this is how we get back to work and do it safely."
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Over 14% of the 810 tests administered this week have returned positive results in Lancaster County, according to the health department.
The cars came in bunches, mini-parades of the people in Jerome Blowers' life: the teachers and students, the neighbors and longtime friends ho…
Administrators with St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart recognized workers with yard signs at the homes of more than 1,500 in Lincoln and beyond.
A fourth staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus, Director Scott Frakes confi…
A Grand Island-area health department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The looser restrictions will include the reopening of barbershops and salons -- provided staff and patrons use masks -- and allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity.
Antonio Vargas, 72, who lives in Long Island, New York, had been in a hospital there in intensive care and on a ventilator for the past month.
Looking for a creative way to fill their time, Lincoln brothers Laz and Daniel Hundley decided to put some of their family's completed puzzles…
Mom in quarantine finds creative way to celebrate son's birthday.
Smithfield Foods has reversed course and will not close down its pork-processing plant in Crete because of an outbreak of COVID-19 there.
She wants people to realize how serious the disease is: "I don't want anyone to go through what my family did or experience the heartache that other families have."
The Sioux City metropolitan area — including Dakota County in Nebraska, tucked on the bluffs of the Missouri River — has the fastest growth of…
By the close of business Tuesday, Nebraska is scheduled to have in hand an additional 30,000 coronavirus test kits and four machines capable o…
How the 1918 influenza pandemic and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic are similar — and different.
Nader Farahbod, the owner of Billy's Restaurant, says he's happy to have Omaha lead the way forward. "We can see how the curve works, but eventually we all have to come out of this," Farahbod said.
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
Have you been out cruising on O Street on Friday and Saturday nights?
Promoting extra space between parishioners in church pews and holding more Sunday Masses could keep large crowds from becoming a public health…
The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
At least three teens were ticketed at Wagon Train Lake.
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society voted this week to focus efforts on the 800 youth exhibitors who annually bring 5,000 entries to the fair.
It's unclear when restaurant and other restrictions will be lifted in Lancaster County. The current directed health measure covering the Lincoln area runs through May 6.
In the latest state figures, Hall, Dawson and Dakota counties -- all home to packing plants -- accounted for half of the state's 2,124 confirmed coronavirus cases.
What she called a party was more of a parade Thursday, as Imogene Hostetler was wheeled from the sixth floor of CHI St. Elizabeth to the front…
"They’re all at risk of you not seeing them when you come in for shift change the next day, because they could have died.”
Lincoln's traffic decreases have grown steadily larger since mid-March, but this week's drop is the most significant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state stands prepared to launch accelerated testing with the purchase of 540,000 tests.
Bryan Health said Wednesday that it has started treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the disease.
Staff from the mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. The facility will be used for residents of the mission until May 29.
Nebraska has gotten two years' worth of unemployment filings in four weeks, which means many people are waiting a month or more for benefits.
While protecting the hospital system, the governor said, he recognizes that elective surgery is "an important source of revenue for hospitals (to) be able to stay in business."
"I've talked to my colleagues, and we agree that if we're looking at two patients and their families, we don't want to have to make a decision as to who gets the ventilator," said UNMC Dr. Keely Buesing.
Parents learning to juggle working from home, child-rearing, finances and teacher duties.
For two weeks, Lincoln Public Schools teachers have been delivering lessons remotely using Google Classroom, Zoom, email, the district’s online grading system, public access and local cable TV and a host of education apps.
Many rural hospitals have seen a low number of cases, but they still have faced a significant threat from the virus.
Administrators across the area are wondering if students will return to the dorms and academic buildings when the transmission of COVID-19 subsides. And, if not, what that could mean for the future of their institutions.
Fans weren't the only ones missing out on an annual rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game's cancellation marked arguably the biggest hit yet for local businesses.
It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.