Nebraska will deploy 1,000 contact tracers to help corral coronavirus

“As we have more tests available, that has increased our need for personnel to assist us with contact tracing,” Anderson said.

The DHHS team has been working under the direction of Anderson’s staff to broaden their capacity, making contact with those who are tested to remind them to hunker down until results come back, to notify those who test negative they can go about their daily lives, and to run positive cases through a battery of questions to learn who else may be in danger for contracting the disease.

Contact tracing is also an important piece to ensuring those who are in quarantine stay there for the recommended 14 days, Anderson said, and follow up with positive cases as they recover.

“It allows us to keep working with them, asking if they have everything they need to stay in quarantine, if their family has what they need and to connect them with community resources,” she said. “It’s just a bigger safety net.”

Peeling off DHHS employees from their normal duties to contact tracing duties is a short-term solution to a long-term problem, however.

"We're getting really scrappy really fast by pulling these resources from other divisions in DHHS so we can very quickly ramp up," said Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services.