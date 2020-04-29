Nebraska troopers hand out 100,000 cloth face masks to truckers passing through

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska State Patrol troopers at weigh stations and rest areas armed with trash grabber tools began distributing 100,000 cloth face masks to truck drivers rolling through the state.

At the eastbound Interstate 80 weigh station at the Cass County line, Sgt. Les Zimmerman and Trooper Kevin Kern began doling out the free C19 masks at 7 a.m.

"Thank you so much," one trucker said as he rolled up to the duo.

Capt. Gerry Krolikowski, who heads the State Patrol's Carrier Enforcement Division, said by 8 a.m. the two had distributed more than 130 of the surgical masks.

Only a handful of truckers had declined the offer.

Weigh station operators planned to call all trucks without pre-clearance in for inspection, he said, and as they exit the scales they're handed a mask, via the improvised trash grabber tool.

Haulers serve as an important part of the supply chain and transport vital goods from the field to the processor or from the processor to the warehouse, Krolikowski said.

Weigh station operators in the state have begun to see more haulers donning personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.