Nebraska tops 100 COVID-19 cases; restrictions tightened in more counties

With the announcement of several new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, Nebraska has topped 100 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections.

A "dramatic" increase in testing has pushed the number of confirmed cases higher over the past few days, according to Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department.

"We have been anticipating this as testing has greatly expanded," she said after the department reported 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Nebraska Medicine, the Nebraska Public Health Lab, as well as CHI and private labs outside the health system have all increased testing capacity.

"This knowledge will allow us to better respond to the outbreak," Pour added.

In central Nebraska, Gosper County and Buffalo County each reported one new case Saturday, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, there were no more reported deaths as of Saturday evening after two deaths were reported on Friday.