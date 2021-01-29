Nebraska to get more COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

Lori Snyder, the state's chief information officer, said the website was processing about 2,000 registrations every 10 minutes and "didn't have any hiccups" that she was aware of.

Snyder said the Department of Health and Human Services also fielded about 700 calls on its vaccine hotline.

She said she was expecting the volume of both online signups and phone calls to increase today.

Snyder reiterated that people who registered through a local health department website do not need to register again with the state's website, except for those who are 18-64 with certain health conditions.

She also stressed that the signup process is not a "first in, first out" process, so there is no urgency to get signed up.

The additional doses should help speed up the process of vaccinating people in Phase 1B, Ricketts said. In addition to the 16% boost in vaccine allocation, Nebraska also will receive some vaccines back that were over-allocated to the federal pharmacy program that provided vaccinations for many of the state's long-term care centers.

Ling said CVS has said it expects to return about 5,850 doses. She said she expects to get numbers from Walgreens and Community Pharmacy in Gretna early next week.