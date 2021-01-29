Nebraska to get more COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, remove most restrictions

Lori Snyder, chief information officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the website was processing about 2,000 registrations every 10 minutes and "didn't have any hiccups" that she was aware of.

Snyder said the Department of Health and Human Services also fielded about 700 calls on its vaccine hotline.

She said she was expecting the volume of both online signups and phone calls to increase Friday.

People are encouraged to get help from friends or family to sign up online if they don't have internet access. An alternative is to call the hotline at 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275. Snyder said people also can call their local health department, but that should be a last resort.

A Spanish version of the website will not be available for at least a couple of weeks, but Snyder said there is at least one Spanish-speaking employee available on the hotline at all times.

She reiterated that people who registered through a local health department website do not need to register again with the state's website, except for those who are 18-64 with certain health conditions.

Snyder also stressed that the signup process is not a "first in, first out" process, so there is no urgency to get signed up.