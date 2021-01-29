Nebraska to get more COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks as most restrictions end

Ricketts said the additional vaccine doses will continue to be allocated based on population. Lancaster County has been receiving 3,900 doses a week, or about 16.5% of the state's total allocation.

The governor said 99% of the state's long-term care center residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Most health care workers who wanted to get the vaccine have been able to. Lancaster County on Friday hosted a second mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena to give shots to 2,400 behavioral health providers, clinical lab staff and some other health workers who have not yet received the vaccine.

The department also has allocated enough doses to Bryan Health for it to vaccinate as many as 500 students in its College of Health Sciences who have clinical rotations that require them to go onto patient floors.

As of Friday, the state said more than 39,000 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That's about 2.6% of the population that's eligible for the vaccine.

As part of new directed health measures that are scheduled to go into effect Saturday, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.