Nebraska surpasses 500 total coronavirus deaths; Lancaster County reports 46 new cases

Nebraska surpassed 500 total coronavirus deaths Sunday as the state reported 404 new cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

Four deaths were reported Sunday for a total of 501 linked to the coronavirus in the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state's case total is now 47,807.

Lancaster County confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the community total to 6,876, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The number of deaths in the county remains at 24.

The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 606, a slight increase over the previous week's total of 569. The positivity rate for the week was 12.7%, down from 14.7% the previous week.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

