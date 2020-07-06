You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska surpasses 20,000 cases of COVID-19
Nebraska surpasses 20,000 cases of COVID-19

The state of Nebraska surpassed 20,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday, reporting 20,046 confirmed cases, with 117 new cases. 

That included 16 new lab-confirmed cases in Lancaster County as of 3 p.m. and 50 in Douglas County as of Monday afternoon. 

In the past two weeks, cases in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties have increased the most, with 1,111 in Douglas County, 262 in Lancaster and 208 in Sarpy.  

The new Lancaster County cases bring the total number in the county to 1,882. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is still reporting 13 deaths, with 85% of those in people ages 60 and older.  

The total number of Lancaster County tests is at 28,904 and the positivity rate of those tests at 6.5%. Last week, the number of cases edged up slightly to 169, the highest number recorded since the week ending May 23. 

The largest percentage of cases recorded to this date, 42.5%, continue to be in the 20-39 age group. 

Another staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, tested positive for COVID-19. The person is self-isolating at home, department spokeswoman Laura Strimple said, and notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine.

That brings the number of prison staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 22, and 20 have recovered, Strimple said.

Douglas County reports 94 deaths and a total of 7,629 cases so far.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

