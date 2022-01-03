 Skip to main content
Nebraska seeing surge in COVID-19 cases
COVID testing, 12.28

Cars line up at Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall on Dec. 28.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska is starting to see the surge in COVID-19 cases that has already hit other parts of the country.

The state recorded more than 2,000 cases on three straight days last week, the first time daily cases exceeded that level since early December of 2020.

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported that its seven-day rolling average of cases passed 700 per 100,000 people, the highest it's been since the pandemic started.

Lancaster County reported more than 1,600 cases last week, its highest weekly total since hitting its pandemic peak of more than 2,100 cases the week ending Dec. 4, 2020.

The surge appears to be driven by the omicron variant.

Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine, said COVID-19 test sequencing done at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory on Monday showed 77% of cases were caused by omicron.

The Four Corners Health Department on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of omicron, including one in Seward County.

"Within a week, a week and a half, essentially everything will be omicron," said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

Omicron spreads much faster than earlier variants, with estimates putting it at two to three times more contagious than the delta variant.

Other countries and parts of the U.S. where omicron has already taken hold are seeing their COVID-19 case numbers hit pandemic highs, and Lawler said that's likely what's in store for Nebraska in the next few weeks.

"We're going to see COVID illness rates that are unmatched by anything we've seen in the pandemic," he said.

What that means for the state's health systems remains to be seen.

Early research shows the variant, which first showed up in the state in early December, appears to produce milder symptoms and fewer hospitalizations, especially in people who have been vaccinated or who had a previous COVID-19 infection.

But Lawler said the sheer number of infections is likely to lead to more hospitalizations.

That's not encouraging news, as COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained at a high level, especially in Lincoln and Omaha.

Douglas County reported 338 virus hospitalizations Monday, up from 256 a week ago.

Lincoln hospitals reported 112 COVID-19 patients Monday, down from 130 on Thursday.

Statewide, hospitalizations were at 516, up from 470 a week ago, but still down considerably from 637 on Dec. 13, which was the highest number recorded in 2021.

Lawler said another concerning factor is that flu cases are on the rise. Statewide, more than 1,000 people have tested positive for influenza in the past two weeks, which is more than in the previous two months combined.

A double-whammy of record COVID-19 cases and rising flu cases could overwhelm hospitals, Lawler said.

"Our health system is going to be in pretty dire straits," he said.

More hospital cases usually means more deaths, and COVID-19 deaths continue to rise.

Lancaster County had 26 deaths in December, up from 17 in November.

Bryan Health said Monday that it had 11 COVID-19 patient deaths in just the past seven days.

Marissa Elkins, a nurse who works in one of Bryan's COVID-19 units, said there has been no slowdown in the number of patients, many of whom are younger and sicker than they have been in the past.

Watching those people — some of whom are in their 30s, 40s and 50s — die is, "very, very hard," she said.

"It hits very close to home," said Elkins, who is in her 20s and has a young child.

The rising case numbers led Lincoln Public Schools on Monday to announce it would reinstate its mask mandate for students and staff at all school buildings and buses. The district last month had announced plans to make masks optional at middle and high schools. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department dropped its countywide mask mandate Dec. 23.

Lincoln City Libraries also announced Monday that it will not resume its in-person Library Learning Time sessions this month as planned.

Lawler said masking in schools and other indoor public places and avoiding large gatherings are two things that can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Another important factor is ensuring enough testing capacity, especially in the state's rural areas.

But he said the No. 1 thing that people need to do is to get vaccinated if they haven't yet and to get a booster shot if they are eligible.

"That's important to reduce COVID cases as well as hospitalizations," Lawler said.

The booster effort got a "boost" Monday when the Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for kids ages 12-15 to get the shots. The agency also reduced the eligibility period for Pfizer booster shots from six months after a second vaccination to five months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still sign off on those changes for them to take effect, but that is expected to occur sometime this week.

Lawler said allowing younger kids to get a booster shot is "great news," because kids and young adults have the highest rates of transmission.

