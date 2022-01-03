Nebraska seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

"It hits very close to home," said Elkins, who is in her 20s and has a young child.

The rising case numbers led Lincoln Public Schools on Monday to announce it would reinstate its mask mandate for students and staff at all school buildings and buses. The district last month had announced plans to make masks optional at middle and high schools. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department dropped its countywide mask mandate Dec. 23.

Lincoln City Libraries also announced Monday that it will not resume its in-person Library Learning Time sessions this month as planned.

Lawler said masking in schools and other indoor public places and avoiding large gatherings are two things that can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Another important factor is ensuring enough testing capacity, especially in the state's rural areas.

But he said the No. 1 thing that people need to do is to get vaccinated if they haven't yet and to get a booster shot if they are eligible.

"That's important to reduce COVID cases as well as hospitalizations," Lawler said.