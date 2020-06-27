You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska records most COVID-19 cases in over two weeks
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska records most COVID-19 cases in over two weeks

{{featured_button_text}}
Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

Officials will be watching closely for a possible surge in coronavirus cases in Nebraska after data reported Saturday represented the highest number of new cases in the state since June 11.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 251 new cases Saturday, following Friday's report of 178 new cases.

Over the prior 13 days, from June 13-26, the state reported 150 or more new cases only four times.

The largest number of new cases, representing the peak of the coronavirus in Nebraska, was reported on May 7 with 677 cases recorded.

Making hard decisions in a pandemic: Southeast principal retires to protect, spend time with son

Nationwide, four states — Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada — hit new highs in daily cases reported on Saturday.

Nebraska's total number of cases reached 18,775, with the death toll at 267.

But as new cases in Nebraska grew at a faster rate on Saturday, the number of patients hospitalized fell to 123, the lowest number reported since April.

Lancaster County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing its total to 1,688. The rate of positive test results in the Lincoln area is at 3.2% for the week, the lowest percentage since early April.

Nebraska state park centers, restaurants reopening
Seventh and eighth graders will get an extra day of summer in Lincoln Public Schools
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Gupta: We are in the middle of a public health disaster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News