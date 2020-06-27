Nebraska records most COVID-19 cases in over two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials will be watching closely for a possible surge in coronavirus cases in Nebraska after data reported Saturday represented the highest number of new cases in the state since June 11.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 251 new cases Saturday, following Friday's report of 178 new cases.

Over the prior 13 days, from June 13-26, the state reported 150 or more new cases only four times.

The largest number of new cases, representing the peak of the coronavirus in Nebraska, was reported on May 7 with 677 cases recorded.

Nationwide, four states — Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada — hit new highs in daily cases reported on Saturday.

Nebraska's total number of cases reached 18,775, with the death toll at 267.

But as new cases in Nebraska grew at a faster rate on Saturday, the number of patients hospitalized fell to 123, the lowest number reported since April.

Lancaster County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing its total to 1,688. The rate of positive test results in the Lincoln area is at 3.2% for the week, the lowest percentage since early April.

