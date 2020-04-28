Nebraska prisons report assaults on two staff, and another worker with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an inmate assaulted two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, leaving both workers with serious injuries.

The assaults happened in a prison yard, when multiple groups of men started fighting, said Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple. Staff members used chemical agents to break up the altercations.

Two inmates received cuts, apparently from homemade weapons, Strimple said. Their injuries were not serious and both men were treated by prison medical staff.

After the fight on the yard, inmates were escorted back into the prison, but one prisoner slipped out of his restraints and punched a nearby staff member in the head multiple times. The same inmate also assaulted a second staff member who came to assist. Both were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Director Scott Frakes also reported Tuesday a third Corrections staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member works at the State Penitentiary and is isolating at home. The person is the second at the penitentiary to test positive. The other case was reported in a worker at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.