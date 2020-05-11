Nebraska prisoners test negative for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Monday three inmates housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested negative for COVID-19.

They were the first in the prison system to be tested for the virus.

The men, who have been under quarantine, were tested as a precautionary measure because they had been in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, said Laura Strimple, department chief of staff. The men had not displayed any symptoms or expressed any medical complaints.

Eight prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, six at the penitentiary, one at the Staff Training Academy, and one at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

The penitentiary and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center are two of the more crowded prisons in the system. The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center is the most crowded, with 502 inmates as of March 20 and a design capacity of 160. The penitentiary is one of the nation's top five most crowded, with 1,351 inmates as of March 20 and a capacity of 718.