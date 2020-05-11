You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska prisoners test negative for COVID-19
Nebraska prisoners test negative for COVID-19

Nebraska State Penitentiary

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln

 Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Monday three inmates housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested negative for COVID-19.

They were the first in the prison system to be tested for the virus. 

The men, who have been under quarantine, were tested as a precautionary measure because they had been in close contact with a staff member who  tested positive for COVID-19, said Laura Strimple, department chief of staff. The men had not displayed any symptoms or expressed any medical complaints.

Judge denies ACLU request for Nebraska prison coronavirus plan

Eight prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, six at the penitentiary, one at the Staff Training Academy, and one at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

The penitentiary and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center are two of the more crowded prisons in the system. The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center is the most crowded, with 502 inmates as of March 20 and a design capacity of 160. The penitentiary is one of the nation's top five most crowded, with 1,351 inmates as of March 20 and a capacity of 718.  

No inmates have tested positive for the virus, and until the three were tested, Strimple had said it had not been medically necessary to test any inmates for COVID-19. The department is using the same criteria for testing inside the prison as outside in the general population. 

