Nebraska opening up vaccines to anyone, will adjust supply to meet demand across state

Anthone said the best way to blunt any potential surge is for people to continue to sign up and get vaccinated and to continue to follow mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask when appropriate.

As of Tuesday, 21.6% of the the 16-and-older population in the state was fully vaccinated, and more than one-third of adults have been partially vaccinated.

The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90% effective at preventing infection after people are fully vaccinated with two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is around 75% effective.

Anthone did say the state has now identified about 15 cases of people getting COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, although it has not confirmed all of those cases.

"It's to be expected," he said. "I mean, the vaccines are not 100% effective."

However, Anthone noted those cases make up less than 0.1% of all people in the state who have been fully vaccinated.

Ricketts also said Wednesday that he is scheduled to get his first vaccine dose in Douglas County on Saturday. He did not say where it will take place, but he will be doing it publicly and will invite media to attend.

