Nebraska officially moving to Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine program

The new guidance on people ages 50-64 is contained in a new directed health measure that the governor signed. Ricketts said he made the directive official to allow health districts to move forward with vaccinating younger people.

As for people who qualify for Phase 2A because of a medical condition that makes them more likely to have complications from a COVID-19 vaccination, he said he would leave it up to the individual health districts to determine who should get vaccinated.

Vaccine efforts have been ramping up in Nebraska as supply has increased. Ling said the state set a record Thursday for number of vaccines given at 22,253.

Ling said the state has been steadily getting about 44,000 first doses a week combined of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and has received 2,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine each of the past two weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson allocation is expected to increase the week of March 29, Ling said, and those doses will go to people who are in Phase 1C, which includes prisoners and people living in group homes.

Ricketts said he could not estimate how long it will take to vaccinate the 50-64 age group, but he said he expects vaccines to open up to the general public sometime this spring.