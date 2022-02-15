Nebraska man's case shows importance of regular heart checkups

Two years ago, Don Brockhaus visited his primary care physician for a routine checkup, and during the exam, his doctor discovered a heart murmur.

Brockhaus was referred to Dr. Todd Tessendorf, a cardiologist at Bryan Heart who sees patients in Columbus. Tessendorf ordered an echocardiogram, which is essentially an ultrasound of the heart. It showed a very large aneurysm, or bulge in the wall of an artery, and it put Brockhaus at risk of a torn aorta, a condition that can often prove fatal.

Tessendorf immediately reached out to Dr. Robert Oakes, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Bryan Heart, to discuss the echocardiogram and follow-up tests. Oakes confirmed the diagnosis and recommended immediate surgery in Lincoln.

Don and his wife, Mary, quickly left Columbus and arrived at Bryan later that evening. He was admitted and scheduled for surgery early the next morning.

Oakes performed an aortic valve replacement, aortic root construction and ascending aorta replacement -- a complex operation that lasted more than three hours. The procedure went well with no complications, and after a few days of recovery at Bryan, Brockhaus was discharged.

Today, the 89-year-old is feeling well and has no lingering heart issues. Bryan shared his story Tuesday to celebrate American Heart Month and to highlight the importance of regular cardiac screenings.

Before his checkup, Brockhaus had no symptoms and no idea anything was wrong. Even after he was told he needed to go to Lincoln right way for surgery, "I really didn't realize anything was serious," he said.

That's common with aortic aneurysms, Tessendorf said.

"They're almost always asymptomatic until they tear," he said.

Catching them early is important, because the aortic dissection they can cause kill about 20% of people before they ever reach the hospital, while others still die even after receiving treatment.

While the risk of an aortic aneurysm increases as you age, there are factors that can increase the risk. Men, Blacks and people with high blood pressure are all at higher risk. There also are certain genetic diseases that make people more likely to develop an aortic aneurysm at even younger ages.

Heart disease and its complications kill more than 650,000 people each year in the U.S., more than any other medical condition, which is why Bryan is emphasizing the need for people to have regular checkups.

That can make the difference in finding a serious complication in time and turning it into something relatively routine.

"He's had a wonderful outcome," Tessendorf said of Brockhaus. "At 89, I think he's doing pretty well."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.