Nebraska Innovation Campus, ethanol partners turning out thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska Ethanol Board completed their first day of hand sanitizer production Monday to benefit state health care providers and their hospitals, nursing homes and offices.

They anticipate thousands more gallons by week’s end.

The project began in mid-March, when Hunter Flodman, an assistant professor in chemical and biomolecular engineering at the university, heard about shortages of hand sanitizer. To help, he needed to find a way to overcome obstacles fuel-grade ethanol producers were facing, including navigating federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Flodman and the ethanol board, where he serves as technical adviser, teamed up to get the FDA to relax those regulations so fuel ethanol producers could provide their product to create hand sanitizer.

Under temporarily relaxed standards, the FDA will allow a plant to provide ethanol, as long as it’s 94.9% alcohol. And the recent federal stimulus package gave temporary relief from an alcohol excise tax that could have resulted in more than $100,000 in taxes on the project.

A partnership with the Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus was also key to making it happen.