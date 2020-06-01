Nebraska hospitals lessen COVID bed requirements

"We believe that is something that we can do that is manageable within the current system," Ricketts said.

Some concern has been raised about demonstrators gathering in large groups over the weekend to protest. That could continue this week.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health, said that from protest footage he saw, it looked like the “vast majority” of protesters were wearing masks.

“Seeing all those masks was very gratifying,” he said.

However, Ravenscroft said there were still a number of people not wearing masks, which he called “absolutely concerning.”

Since it can take up to two weeks for people to get sick, “That’ll be something that we obviously have to watch over the next few weeks,” he said.

Lancaster County reported 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the community total to 1,228.

The state has recorded 14,345 cases, with 173 deaths, at least one of those a newly reported death in Dawson County.

Two staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of prison staff diagnosed to 14.