Nebraska hospitals finally starting to see some relief

Nebraska hospitals are starting to see a little bit of relief from the recent COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant.

As of late Sunday night, there were 627 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, a decline of 120 patients compared with a week ago, and the lowest total in nearly a month.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said he was hopeful the state's hospitals are "starting to experience the beginning of the end of the omicron surge."

Bryan Health on Monday reported 45 active COVID-19 patients and another 31 who are no longer positive for the virus but are still hospitalized. A week ago, the hospital system had 82 active COVID-19 patients and 20 who were still hospitalized after testing negative.

"We are optimistic that we are turning a corner," said Lisa Vail, Bryan's chief nursing officer.

The situation is much the same at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Sue Nuss, chief nursing officer for the Omaha hospital, which is the state's largest, said it had 89 total COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from as many as 140 last week.

Nuss said she's "cautiously optimistic" that the omicron surge has passed.

Another sign that the surge is easing is the drop in the number of staff who are out due to illness or having to quarantine due to exposure.

Vail said that number last week at Bryan was 75, compared to more than 300 just a few weeks ago.

Thanks to the drop in patient numbers and the decrease in staff out due to COVID-19, Nebraska Medicine on Monday was able to exit its crisis standards of care, which it instituted in mid-January.

The drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the return of ill staffers is relieving some pressure on hospitals, but they still "remain under stress," Nordquist said.

He pointed out that Sunday's statewide COVID-19 hospital total is still 24% higher than it was on Jan. 1.

Nuss said that while the 89 COVID-19 patients at Nebraska Medicine seems more manageable than in recent weeks, it's a far cry from the 10 the hospital had at one point in July, before numbers started surging due to the delta variant.

And even as COVID-19 hospital numbers go down, hospitals remain very full, with people in the hospital for other reasons, including because of health care needs they neglected during the pandemic.

Nuss said Nebraska Medicine was still at 93% capacity Monday overall and its intensive-care unit was at 88% capacity.

"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.

That means conditions are likely to stay tough for hospital staff members, especially nurses and other frontline staff, for some time.

Nuss said staff at Nebraska Medicine have faced verbal abuse and even physical assaults from people angry about its COVID-19 policies, such as mandatory mask wearing.

Staff are also being asked to work more because of illnesses and people leaving the workforce, with many hospitals offering incentives for nurses and other key staff members to pick up extra shifts.

Bryan has more than 150 nursing openings among the organization's more than 400 job openings, Vail said, and it has spent three times as much money in 2021 compared with 2020 on traveling nurses to plug staffing holes.

Vail and Nuss also said nurses have faced increased stress from the sheer number of patients who have died during the pandemic.

Vail said 458 COVID-19 patients have died at Bryan since the start of the pandemic, including 43 just since the start of January, which is an average of more than one a day.

Deaths usually lag hospitalizations by a week or two, which are behind case numbers by a week or two. With case numbers having fallen sharply over the past couple of weeks and hospitalizations now declining, deaths are likely to start falling as well.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

