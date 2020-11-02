Nebraska hospital leaders, worried about virus surge, are reducing number of elective surgeries to free up beds

Ward said hospitals farther west, such as in North Platte and Scottsbluff, are seeing high numbers of COVID-19 patients, too.

"They're all completely full, including the ICU, at times," he said.

Ward noted that there are no mask mandates in those areas and you can walk into most businesses and see few if any people wearing masks.

Lydiatt, Ward and Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer at Nebraska Medicine, all said masks work to slow the spread of the virus and everyone should be wearing them in situations where they can't socially distance.

"There's no room for further debate about the efficacy of masks," Ward said.

However, none of the doctors would go so far as to suggest a statewide mask mandate is needed.

Frankel said he'll "leave the political decisions to the politicians," but he did say that more mitigation methods, such as further reducing capacity in restaurants and bars, could be warranted.

"Whatever is going to be necessary to stop this is the right answer," he said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that state officials are "continuing to monitor whether we will need to do more with our directed health measures."