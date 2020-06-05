You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska HHS issues rationing recommendations for COVID treatment remdesivir
Virus Outbreak Antiviral Drug

Rubber stoppers are placed into filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said last week it is getting more shipments of the drug remdesivir, used to treat some hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

And it issued an advisory for health care providers and hospitals about the use of the drug in those patients. 

The state received new shipments of the drug and distributed them to Nebraska hospitals, based on the numbers of COVID-19 patients they had had in the previous two weeks, the department said. The advisory, from state epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek and state public health director Dr. Gary Anthone, gave recommendations on use of the drug based on patient criteria. 

One of those recommendations, that patients have "reasonable functional status," has been questioned by Disability Rights Nebraska CEO Eric Evans. In a letter to the department, he asked if that recommendation would exclude people with significant disabilities, such as those who need help performing basic tasks during the day.

Bryan begins treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir as part of trial

Rationing the drug in such a way would violate federal law and recent civil rights guidance, Evans said. 

“Whether it’s rationing of ventilators or medication like remdesivir, it is illegal to limit life-saving care based on someone’s disability," said Amy Miller, Disability Rights Nebraska attorney. "The new DHHS standard is too vague and may lead to deprivation of medicine to people living with disabilities.” 

The organization asked that the department immediately clarify the meaning of its recommendation to the medical community. 

The department did not immediately respond to questions about its rationing policy. 

A study by Gilead, the company that developed the drug, produced new data Monday that showed it helped patients with “moderate” disease recover more quickly when they received it for five days. It added to evidence the medicine is at least a somewhat effective treatment for the virus. But it's still unknown how effective, and in what patients.

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient endured tough journey

Remdesivir is given intravenously. It is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material.

Last month, Bryan Health began treating COVID-19 patients with remdesivir. The hospital system received an allocation of 30 vials of the antiviral medication May 15. The week before, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state had received 400 vials of the drug and received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration but not the agency's full approval, in part because of its promising early results.

State HHS officials this week proposed these criteria for use of the drug in patients under emergency authorization: 

* In-patient adults expected to need hospitalization for more than three days, and children and pregnant women after considering the risks versus the benefits;

Local View: Bioscience sector stepping up

* Patients confirmed to have the infection by an antigen test and who have had symptoms less than 10 days;

* Those who require oxygen treatment;

* Those with certain levels of compromised kidney or liver function.

The department is recommending no more than five days' therapy with the drug. And patients have to be told of the unapproved status of the drug and its risks and benefits.

The Gilead study showed the results for patients in the 10-day study were not statistically significant. 

Providers are required to report all adverse effects to the FDA within seven days. Blood counts and panels must be monitored daily.

Don Walton: Nebraska coronavirus specialist promises 'we're going to win'

Nebraska has received four shipments of remdesivir so far, the department said, which is enough for a five-day course of the medication for 385 patients.

The drug, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is designed to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses, including the coronavirus, make copies of themselves and potentially overwhelm their host's immune system, according to a Reuters report. 

No treatments exist with U.S. approval, or vaccines, for the coronavirus that has infected more than 6.4 million people and killed at least 383,000 worldwide, including more than 110,000 in the U.S.

More than 15,000 people in Nebraska have tested positive for the virus, and at least 194 have died. 

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

