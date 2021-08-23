Nebraska health officials cheer FDA move on COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska health officials cheered Monday's announcement from the Food and Drug Administration that it's giving full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech for people 16 and older.

"This is extremely welcome news and confirms what we have seen in more than 188 million doses that have been administered thus far -- that it is safe and effective and our best path to ending the pandemic," said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

It's not yet clear whether the change in status of the vaccine, which will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty, will spur more people to get vaccinated.

Many of the state's largest health care systems have announced vaccine mandates for employees, and some senior care facilities followed suit after President Joe Biden last week announced that employee vaccine mandates would be a requirement to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds.

On Monday, Immanuel announced plans to require its employees to get vaccinated. The Omaha-based company, which owns three Lincoln senior communities, said all employees, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.