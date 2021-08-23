Nebraska health officials cheer FDA move on COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska health officials cheered Monday's announcement from the Food and Drug Administration that it's giving full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech for people 16 and older.
"This is extremely welcome news and confirms what we have seen in more than 188 million doses that have been administered thus far -- that it is safe and effective and our best path to ending the pandemic," said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
It's not yet clear whether the change in status of the vaccine, which will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty, will spur more people to get vaccinated.
Many of the state's largest health care systems have announced vaccine mandates for employees, and some senior care facilities followed suit after President Joe Biden last week announced that employee vaccine mandates would be a requirement to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds.
On Monday, Immanuel announced plans to require its employees to get vaccinated. The Omaha-based company, which owns three Lincoln senior communities, said all employees, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“We did not come to this decision lightly nor without much thought. We respect the rights of our employees to choose, but the people we serve have entrusted us to protect them. Immanuel has to make a choice that is in the best interest of the seniors we serve and those we serve alongside of,” Dr. Devin Fox, Immanuel medical director, said in a news release.
Hospitals and long-term care centers have unique situations that can put their staffs and those they care for at higher risk for COVID-19, making mandating vaccination necessary, experts say.
A few other companies and organizations, including come private universities in Nebraska, have mandated vaccination, but getting the Pfizer shot past emergency use authorization is likely to make more feel comfortable requiring it.
"I think FDA full approval will be a threshold that will lead more employers to require the vaccine," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska.
Recent court decisions have supported the right for employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine even when it was under emergency use authorization, and a number of polls have shown majority support for vaccine mandates. A poll released Monday by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 59% of Americans support a vaccine mandate for teachers and 55% believe it's appropriate for students.
Full FDA approval of the vaccine also could lead more people to get vaccinated voluntarily.
A Morning Consult poll released last week showed the percentage of Americans either unwilling to get the vaccine or uncertain about it dropped from 29% to 27%, and full FDA approval could cause more of the uncertain portion to now get the vaccine.
"(It's) likely also a few of the vaccine hesitant will get off the fence with full approval," Rauner said.
