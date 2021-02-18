Nebraska health districts cancel vaccine clinics after shots fail to arrive

Several health districts in Nebraska were forced to cancel COVID-19 vaccination clinics after winter weather delayed vaccine shipments.
Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced it had canceled all COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday after the vaccine did not arrive as scheduled.
Public Health Solutions District Health Department said inclement weather throughout the nation is causing shipment delays.
The Beatrice hospital said it was contacting all individuals who were scheduled for a vaccination to inform them their vaccination has been canceled.
Once the vaccine has arrived, the hospital said it will call to reschedule vaccinations. These individuals will be first on the list for scheduling when the vaccine arrives.
The South Heartland District Health Department in Hastings also reported that it had to call off vaccination appointments scheduled for this week after vaccine shipments did not arrive.
“Unfortunately, we have a slight setback in vaccination progress this week,” executive director Michele Bever said in a news release. “Vaccine shipments are being delayed across the country due to the weather and we have lost hope that we will receive our allotment in time for some ‘first dose’ clinics this week. We will be rescheduling appointments to next week.”
Another district affected by the weather delays is the West Central District Health Department in North Platte.
It said it has vaccine supply for scheduled vaccinations this week, but shipment delays could mean it will have to postpone clinics scheduled next week.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is holding a mass vaccination clinic Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people 73 and older. Officials from the department could not be reached Thursday morning.
Angie Ling, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services incident commander, said the state received a couple of Pfizer shipments on Monday, but as of Thursday morning the "majority" of its vaccine shipment for this week had not yet arrived.
Ling said she had no information as to when those shipments will arrive, and the issue will likely cause backlogs that could lead to delays next week and beyond.
"This is a nationwide problem, not just for Nebraska, and we're working with our federal partners," she said.
Ling also said that Nebraska pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program have not received any vaccine this week.
