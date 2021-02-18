Nebraska health districts cancel vaccine clinics after shots fail to arrive

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another district affected by the weather delays is the West Central District Health Department in North Platte.

It said it has vaccine supply for scheduled vaccinations this week, but shipment delays could mean it will have to postpone clinics scheduled next week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is holding a mass vaccination clinic Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people 73 and older. Officials from the department could not be reached Thursday morning.

Angie Ling, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services incident commander, said the state received a couple of Pfizer shipments on Monday, but as of Thursday morning the "majority" of its vaccine shipment for this week had not yet arrived.

Ling said she had no information as to when those shipments will arrive, and the issue will likely cause backlogs that could lead to delays next week and beyond.

"This is a nationwide problem, not just for Nebraska, and we're working with our federal partners," she said.

Ling also said that Nebraska pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program have not received any vaccine this week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz. The Beatrice Daily Sun and North Platte Telegraph contributed to this story.

