Nebraska gets small reprieve from COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have not only plateaued but actually dropped over the past few weeks in Nebraska. But officials are unsure if that's a trend that will continue or simply a blip on what has otherwise been an unrelenting upward trajectory.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' weekly COVID-19 update, released Wednesday night, showed that cases had dropped to their lowest level in a month.
As of Wednesday, the daily average of new cases across the state was 1,787, which was down nearly 200 from the previous week and more than 400 from the week before that.
Hospitalizations also are at their lowest level in nearly a month. As of Friday night, there were 819 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, a more than 15% drop from the all-time high reached Nov. 20 and the lowest number since Nov. 8.
The drop in hospitalizations has offered some relief to the state's hospitals, but the number of COVID-19 patients remains more than three times higher than it was just two months ago.
"COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very high and continue to be a challenge for our health care workers," said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer and director of public health.
Anthone said people doing things such as wearing masks and limiting contact with others outside their household has likely had an effect on the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations over the past few weeks.
However, as Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his COVID-19 briefing Monday, "It's really too soon to know at this point," whether the drops in case counts and hospital numbers are trends that will continue.
On the heels of high numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Nebraska, coronavirus deaths have surged over the past week, climbing from 984 on Nov. 27 to 1,186 on Friday.
Tracking by the New York Times ranks Nebraska 10th in the number of new coronavirus cases per capita over the past week but fifth in recent deaths when adjusted for each state's population.
South Dakota, where nearly 1 of every 10 residents has contracted the virus, tops both lists.
Support Local Journalism
Typically, hospitalizations for COVID-19 lag case counts by two weeks or more, which means there could be further declines in hospitalizations in Nebraska, since the current number of cases is lower than it was two weeks ago.
One complicating factor, however, is that last week was Thanksgiving, which could have led to lower case numbers being reported because of less testing being available on the holiday weekend.
It also could lead to more cases in the coming weeks as people who ignored guidance to not have large gatherings were possibly exposed to the virus and will start to get sick over the next few days.
"We won't know the full impact of Thanksgiving on the trajectory of the pandemic for some time," Anthone said.
Lincoln has not seen a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. In fact, case numbers have continued to increase. It has, however, seen a sizable drop in hospitalizations.
Bryan Health on Friday morning had 86 patients with active COVID-19 infections, the lowest number it's seen since Nov. 6. The overall number of patients in all Lincoln hospitals was 140 as of Friday afternoon, down from 177 on Monday and the lowest number since Nov. 16.
But officials are not confident those numbers are going to continue to decline.
"I know we're all still very concerned (about) what happened last week during Thanksgiving," John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said Thursday.
Woodrich said officials also are concerned about what's going to happen over Christmas and New Year's, and even from people getting together for other reasons such as Super Bowl parties this winter.
"Those are all things that we're looking at and saying, 'Are we going to continue to see peaks occur during that time?'" he said.
Woodrich said he believes we will.
"We're still very concerned about the numbers," he said. "So when you see it go down a little bit, just don't think you're going to see a natural trend that it's going to continue to drop.
"I think we'll see other peaks over the next few months," Woodrich said.
BRYAN STAFF CARE FOR PATIENTS
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.