Nebraska gets small reprieve from COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

"We won't know the full impact of Thanksgiving on the trajectory of the pandemic for some time," Anthone said.

Lincoln has not seen a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. In fact, case numbers have continued to increase. It has, however, seen a sizable drop in hospitalizations.

Bryan Health on Friday morning had 86 patients with active COVID-19 infections, the lowest number it's seen since Nov. 6. The overall number of patients in all Lincoln hospitals was 140 as of Friday afternoon, down from 177 on Monday and the lowest number since Nov. 16.

But officials are not confident those numbers are going to continue to decline.

"I know we're all still very concerned (about) what happened last week during Thanksgiving," John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said Thursday.

Woodrich said officials also are concerned about what's going to happen over Christmas and New Year's, and even from people getting together for other reasons such as Super Bowl parties this winter.

"Those are all things that we're looking at and saying, 'Are we going to continue to see peaks occur during that time?'" he said.

Woodrich said he believes we will.