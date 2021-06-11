Nebraska Football Road Race to benefit child brain cancer research

The Nebraska Football Road Race, sponsored by The Home Agency, will resume in person this year Sunday, June 20.

This fundraiser will include a 5K and a 1-mile fun run, and the starting and finish lines will be in front of Memorial Stadium. The fun run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K.

All proceeds from the Road Race will be donated to the Team Jack POWER5 Pediatric Brain Tumor Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

In addition to raising funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer, the Nebraska football team has also chosen to remember and honor Team Jack Foundation co-founder, the late Andy Hoffman. Hoffman was diagnosed with a brain tumor, glioblastoma, in July 2020, and succumbed to the disease last March. His passion and dedication to finding better treatments and one day a cure for child brain cancer research was unmatched.