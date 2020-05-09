Nebraska doctors say it's too early to reopen

The virus doesn't care what religion you practice, or if you're in a red state or a blue state, it's going to take advantage of human frailty, Rupp said.

"And if we let our guard down," he said, "and we try to get back to where we were three months ago as far as our enjoyment of our liberties and being able to interact with one another on a social basis, I have little doubt that we are going to see a dramatic rise in the number of cases."

Nebraska was slower to climb its mountain of cases, and is still making its way to the peak. Cases in Douglas County are on a steep incline, as are those in Dakota and Lancaster counties. The COVID-19 map shows eight hot spots across the state.

The doctors acknowledge the difficult position politicians are in and the pressure they are getting from both sides about reopening. But those in the medical field are looking at numbers and science, not politics.

Rupp said the issue of the detrimental effects of the economic turmoil the pandemic has created and the impact of isolation on mental health can't be underemphasized.

But the health effects of the disease and deaths are equally important.

"When cases are going up is not really the time to be relaxing the precautions," he said.