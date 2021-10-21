Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappear again

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that Nebraska's statewide COVID-19 dashboard will be disappearing again.

Ricketts said the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients has dropped below 10% of total hospitalizations in the state, the threshold he set for reinstating the daily dashboard. Therefore, the state will return to providing only weekly COVID-19 statistics, and local health districts will no longer be allowed to report county-specific statistics for counties with fewer than 20,000 people.

Also because of the drop in patients, Ricketts announced he was rescinding a directed health measure that suspended many elective surgeries at the state's hospitals.

It's unclear how many hospitals will resume doing elective surgeries right away.

Bryan Health suspended any elective surgeries that required an overnight stay before Ricketts issued his DHM in late August. Officials there could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha said it would not be reinstating the suspended elective surgeries at this time.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 patients were occupying 8% of regular adult hospital beds statewide but 25% of intensive-care beds.