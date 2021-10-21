 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappear again
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappear again

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska posted 3,980 new cases in the week ending Friday, down 12% from the previous week. But in some parts of the state, transmission levels are still so high that new surges are possible.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that Nebraska's statewide COVID-19 dashboard will be disappearing again.

Ricketts said the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients has dropped below 10% of total hospitalizations in the state, the threshold he set for reinstating the daily dashboard. Therefore, the state will return to providing only weekly COVID-19 statistics, and local health districts will no longer be allowed to report county-specific statistics for counties with fewer than 20,000 people.

Also because of the drop in patients, Ricketts announced he was rescinding a directed health measure that suspended many elective surgeries at the state's hospitals.

Ricketts issues another order aimed at easing capacity issues at Nebraska hospitals

It's unclear how many hospitals will resume doing elective surgeries right away.

Bryan Health suspended any elective surgeries that required an overnight stay before Ricketts issued his DHM in late August. Officials there could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha said it would not be reinstating the suspended elective surgeries at this time.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 patients were occupying 8% of regular adult hospital beds statewide but 25% of intensive-care beds.

In many areas of the state, however, COVID-19 patients still make up more than 10% of patients. The hospitals in North Platte both have 16% of their beds occupied with COVID-19 patients, and the percentages are 15% in Columbus, 14% in Grand Island and 11% in Lincoln, according to the state dashboard.

Lincoln doctor: 'People are dying unnecessarily' from COVID-19
Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity
Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, also halts some elective surgeries

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Google's most popular Halloween searches of this year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News