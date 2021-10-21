Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard daily updates will disappear again

Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer of Bryan Medical Center, said in a statement that the cancellation of the DHM is "an encouraging sign" that will allow the hospital system flexibility, but conditions right now do not favor resuming elective procedures.

"At the present time, we will continue with a limited and measured approach with frequent reassessment. A persistently high patient census that is routinely above our physical capacity remains a reality for Bryan Medical Center and many other hospitals," Trapp said.

On Wednesday, Bryan reported 59 COVID-19 patients. Trapp said the hospital system had to turn down 23 transfer requests from other hospitals because it had no beds open.

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health, which owns St. Eilzabeth hospital in Lincoln, said it would "continue to monitor the situation daily," with a goal to resume elective procedures "when possible."

A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha said it will not be reinstating suspended elective surgeries at this time.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients were occupying 8% of regular adult hospital beds statewide but 25% of intensive-care beds.