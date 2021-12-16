Nebraska could see more DHMs as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Lancaster County has not seen a similar surge, but Anthone said that's largely because Lincoln hospitals are full and can't take additional COVID-19 patients, although numbers this week hit their highest levels of the year.

The surge in cases and hospitalizations over the past few months has been caused by the delta variant, but the new omicron variant is likely to displace delta in the near future as the dominant variant, said Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state's acting epidemiologist.

Nebraska earlier this month had a cluster of six omicron cases in Southeast Nebraska but has not found any more since.

However, Donahue said Thursday that he was just notified of another potential case that was being investigated in one of the state's health districts. He offered no further details, saying they will come from that health district if the case is confirmed.

Donahue and Anthone, along with several Omaha-area doctors Thursday touted the need for more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and to get booster shots if they are eligible.