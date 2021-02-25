Nebraska could see an additional 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

If the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine gets an Emergency Use Authorization this weekend, it could mean thousands of extra doses in Nebraska's vaccination arsenal as early as next week.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said officials have been told that the company will be able to provide 2 million to 4 million vaccine doses nationwide in the first week after it gets approval and 20 million total by the end of March.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and meets the criteria for the emergency authorization. It now goes before the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday. If that group recommends it, as expected, the emergency approval could come as early as this weekend.

If allocation to states of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is done based on population, as it was for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, that's likely to mean an extra 15,000 doses for Nebraska in the first week, said Public Health Administrator Sara Morgan.

That would boost the number of vaccine doses available to the state to more than 52,000 weekly. Nebraska has already seen its weekly allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grow, to 18,720 and 18,400, respectively.