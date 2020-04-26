You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska coronavirus cases surpass 3,000; death toll rises to 56
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

A prison staff member at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is the second prison employee to test positive for COVID-19, Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Sunday. 

It was not clear if the staff member, who has been isolated at home for five days, was among the six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday.

By Sunday night, the state was reporting the county's total confirmed cases had reached 140, though details on the additional cases hadn't yet been released. 

In a news release earlier in the day, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the six most recent at that point included three women and three men ranging in age from their 40s to their 60s.

Investigations of the cases continue and additional information was not available.

Later in the day, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that a staff member at DEC, where all men sentenced to prison get evaluated for placement, learned Sunday of a positive result but hadn't had any close contact with other staff members or inmates. 

"Notification will be provided to the facility, and we will take additional precautions to monitor the temperatures of those individuals in the housing unit where the employee worked," Frakes said.

A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln tested positive earlier this month. 

Frakes said no inmates have tested positive yet.

“We have been fortunate, but we have also worked very hard to flatten the curve within our system,” he said.

He said from the onset, the department has asked staff members to self-assess symptoms, report any illness and take all precautions possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Control of this disease is very much in the hands of the people who live and work in our facilities," Frakes said. "We need people to continue to be diligent about disinfecting, washing their hands and wearing personal protective equipment, like masks. These are simple things, but when it comes to this virus, they are proving to be the best protection we have.”

Currently, masks have been issued to all inmates, and anyone entering any state prison building must undergo a temperature check, wear a mask and answer a series of screening questions pertaining to potential symptoms and exposure to COVID-19.

As of late Sunday afternoon, there were 3,028 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths statewide. Details on the two additional deaths reported Sunday hadn't been released as of 6 p.m. Lancaster County has reported one death so far.

In the past four days, the state has reported more than 1,200 additional cases, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Local officials encourage anyone with symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, to seek testing.

The first confirmed case in Saline County popped up only eight days ago, and seven of them have come in just the past three days. Health officials are getting concerned.

