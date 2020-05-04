You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska cases jump more than 250; Lancaster County sees 92 more
Hospital capacity 5/4

Nebraska Health and Human Services' dashboard shows the state's hospital capacity on May 4.

 DHHS dashboard

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska on Monday.

The department's COVID-19 dashboard listed 5,910 cases statewide as of noon Monday. That was up from 5,659 Sunday night.

Lancaster County had 394 cases as of Monday, according to its reporting, which would be a huge increase over the 302 cases reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday. The state had listed 330 cases in Lancaster County as of Sunday. The mayor is likely to address those numbers during her afternoon briefing.

The number of cases continued to rise in counties that are home to meatpacking plants. As of Monday morning, Saline County had 240 cases, up from 189 on Friday. Colfax County had 222 cases, up from 147 on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 78 after two deaths were reported in Dawson County.

