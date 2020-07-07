Nebraska adds 155 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska recorded 155 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 20,201, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new total included 27 more in Lancaster County, as well as 44 in Douglas County and 17 in Sarpy County.

Lancaster County now has a total of 1,909 reported cases of the coronavirus, with about 637 recoveries reported, Pat Lopez, interim health director, said at an afternoon news conference.

Douglas County also recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, according to the health department.

They include a man in his 50s and two women over 60, said Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department.

Statewide, there have been at least 282 deaths linked to the respiratory virus.

The state continues to close in on a total of 200,000 tests completed. On Tuesday, DHHS reported nearly 2,000 additional test results, bringing the total to 195,281.

A little more than 10% of those tests have come back positive.

Nearly three-quarters of those diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began in the state in early March — 14,927 — have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.