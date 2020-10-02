Mourning the loss of a loved one during a pandemic

Grief at any time is difficult. Grief during a pandemic is even more intense. The challenge of social distancing has added many obstacles and new emotions.

As a result, our day-to-day lives are now filled with more stress and uncertainty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). During this pandemic, there are a variety of losses to deal with including employment or changes to income level, lack of education opportunities, diminished freedoms and social interaction, and the most difficult, dealing with the loss of someone you hold dear.

Going through a variety of feelings (sadness, love, loss of role or purpose in life, relief, regret, acceptance and anxiety) is common. Now you may also feel a sense of guilt or anger at not being able to be with your loved one in their final days. You may feel cheated out of properly saying goodbye at a funeral, or wish you could have done more to honor his/her life. You may be longing for comforting hugs from friends. We all grieve differently and need varying levels of support and coping mechanisms.

You may benefit from a combination of approaches and strategies. Here are some helpful tips to help you cope during these difficult and unprecedented times:

• Utilize credible books, blogs and websites for grief education;