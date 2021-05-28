Mourning Run to benefit Mourning Hope

Mourning Hope, Lincoln’s grief center that offers free grief support services to children, adults and families, will host its first walk/run fundraising event, Mourning Run, a 5K or 1-mile event that can be completed from June 12-26.
Event proceeds will enable Mourning Hope to advance its services in Lincoln and across the state. Register for the event by Tuesday, June 1, at mourninghope.org/supportus/mourningrun.html.
