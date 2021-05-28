 Skip to main content
Mourning Run to benefit Mourning Hope
Mourning Run to benefit Mourning Hope

Mourning Hope, Lincoln’s grief center that offers free grief support services to children, adults and families, will host its first walk/run fundraising event, Mourning Run, a 5K or 1-mile event that can be completed from June 12-26.

Event proceeds will enable Mourning Hope to advance its services in Lincoln and across the state. Register for the event by Tuesday, June 1, at mourninghope.org/supportus/mourningrun.html.

