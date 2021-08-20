Mourning Hope to host in-person support groups

Following grand opening events at its new 15,000-square-foot facility this summer, the Mourning Hope Grief Center will be ready to welcome bereaved children, adults and families for in-person support groups beginning Thursday, Sept. 2.

These peer-based grief support groups help participants find hope and connection. Available for all ages, the diverse programs include: family groups for children, teens and caregivers; young adult groups for ages 19 to 30-ish; adult groups for ages 30+; survivors of suicide groups; and school-based groups.

For those who prefer an online experience, Mourning Hope will continue to offer grief support groups via Zoom as well.

Each person grieves in their own way, and at their own pace. By coming together with others who have experienced similar loss, participants can offer support and learn from one another.

The new Mourning Hope Grief Center is located at 1311 S. Folsom St. The space enhances group support dynamics, complements families with children of different ages, and offers places to gather, play and heal.

All of Mourning Hope’s grief support programs and services are available at no cost to participants. Complete details and registration are available online at mourninghope.org/programs/groups.html.

Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions children, adults and families before and after a death loss. Mourning Hope provides grief support groups, counseling, community education, resources and referrals, all at no cost. For more information, call 402-488-8989 or visit mourninghope.org.

