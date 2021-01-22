Mourning Hope sets training dates for new group facilitators

The Mourning Hope Grief Center will host training sessions for individuals who want to become facilitators or group leaders for children, teens, caregivers or young adults who have experienced the death of someone significant.

This training emphasizes the value of unconditional support while serving as a companion to the bereaved, and prepares participants to facilitate Mourning Hope’s grief support groups.

Training dates are every Thursday, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees must be able to attend each night of training.

Prior experience with support groups, counseling or working with bereaved families is not required. Compassion, the ability to listen with empathy and being fully present is necessary.

Becoming a companion to a grieving person is a skill that benefits everyone in every walk of life. There is a place reserved for anyone wishing to become an authentic difference-maker by training to become a group facilitator.

To register for the training, visit mourninghope.org/supportus/. For additional information or to inquire about future training dates, contact Alyssa Christensen at achristensen@mourninghope.org or 402-488-8989.

About Mourning Hope Grief Center

Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions children, adults and families before and after a death loss. Mourning Hope provides grief support groups, counseling, community education, resources and referrals. The Grief Center is located at 1311 S. Folsom St. For more information, call 402-488-8989 or visit mourninghope.org.

