Mourning hope offers free online grief support groups

When grieving the death of someone significant, we typically have the support of our community to surround us. At this time of social distancing, we may be left grieving on our own - which can deepen our pain. The Mourning Hope Grief Center invites bereaved adults and children to join others who understand by attending a free, online grief support group.
Everyone grieves in their own way, and at their own pace. In online groups, participants come together to offer support and learn from one another – regardless of location.
Family Grief Support Group: For children and teens ages 6 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone significant. Youth meet with others their age for discussion and education, as well as to see and feel firsthand that they are not alone in their grief. Adult caregivers attend a separate group to receive information on how to support a grieving child, as well as support their own grief. Starts on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Young Adult Grief Support Group: For young adults ages 18 to 30-ish. Share personal experiences with loss and grief, and ask questions of the group as desired. Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Adult Grief Support Group: For adults ages 30+. Provides an opportunity for participants to understand their grief, and find hope and healing. Learn healthy ways to cope, and feel support from others who are having similar experiences on their grief journeys. Began Monday, Aug. 24.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Grief Support Group: For young adults and adults ages 18+ who have experienced the suicide death of someone significant. Gives attendees an opportunity to connect with others who can share in their thoughts and validate their feelings. Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
All of Mourning Hope’s grief support groups are available at no cost to participants. Groups are facilitated by staff and trained volunteers, and hosted via Zoom, an online video conferencing platform. Access to a computer, tablet or smartphone is required. To register for a group and receive the invitation link to participate, visit mourninghope.org/programs/groups.html.
Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions grieving children, teens, young adults, adults and families when someone significant in their lives has a serious illness or has died. Mourning Hope provides free support groups, counseling, community education, grief resources and referrals.
Mourning Hope recently relocated to its permanent facility at 1311 S. Folsom St. For more information about programs or services, visit mourninghope.org.
