Mourning Hope offers free online grief support groups

When grieving the death of someone significant, we typically have the support of our community to surround us. At this time of social distancing, we may be left grieving on our own – which can deepen our pain. The Mourning Hope Grief Center invites bereaved adults and children to join others who understand by attending a free, online grief support group.
Each person grieves in her/his own way and pace. In online groups, participants come together to offer support and learn from one another – regardless of location.
Family Grief Support Group: For children and teens ages 6 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone significant. Youth meet with others their own age for discussion and education, as well as to see and feel firsthand that they are not alone in their grief. Adult caregivers attend a separate group to receive information on how to support a grieving child, as well as grief support themselves. Starts on Tuesday, June 23.
Young Adult Grief Support Group: For young adults ages 18 to 30-ish. Share personal experiences with loss and grief, and ask questions of the group as desired. Sundays at 7 p.m.
Adult Grief Support Group: For adults ages 30+. Provides an opportunity for participants to understand their grief, and find hope and healing. Learn healthy ways to cope, and feel support from others who are having similar experiences on their grief journeys. Begins Monday, June 29.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Grief Support Group: For young adults and adults ages 18+ who have experienced the suicide death of someone significant. Gives attendees an opportunity to connect with others who can share in their thoughts and validate their feelings. Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
All of Mourning Hope’s grief support groups are available at no cost to participants. Groups are facilitated by staff and trained volunteers, and hosted via Zoom, an online video conferencing platform. Access to a computer, tablet or smartphone is required.
To register for a group and receive the invitation link to participate, visit mourninghope.org/programs/groups.html.
