Mourning Hope offers free online grief support groups

When grieving the death of someone significant, we typically have the support of our community to surround us. At this time of social distancing, we may be left grieving on our own – which can deepen our pain. The Mourning Hope Grief Center invites bereaved adults and children to join others who understand by attending a free, online grief support group.

Each person grieves in her/his own way and pace. In online groups, participants come together to offer support and learn from one another – regardless of location.

Family Grief Support Group: For children and teens ages 6 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone significant. Youth meet with others their own age for discussion and education, as well as to see and feel firsthand that they are not alone in their grief. Adult caregivers attend a separate group to receive information on how to support a grieving child, as well as grief support themselves. Starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Young Adult Grief Support Group: For young adults ages 18 to 30-ish. Share personal experiences with loss and grief, and ask questions of the group as desired. Sundays at 7 p.m.