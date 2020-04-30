Most deaths in hard-hit central Nebraska linked to long-term care centers, health director says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Deaths related to COVID-19 continued to climb in central Nebraska on Thursday.

The Central District Health Department said two more people in Hamilton County have died. The health district, which also covers Grand Island, reports 37 deaths in Hall and Hamilton counties.

The district is no longer providing specific information on coronavirus-related deaths, but Teresa Anderson, the district's health director, told the Grand Island Independent on Wednesday that many of the deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.

Previously, the department reported deaths of residents of care centers in Aurora and Grand Island.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 70.

With 496 new positive tests reported Thursday, it marked the largest day jump in coronavirus cases in Nebraska.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,281 cases statewide on Thursday evening. The number of positive tests in Nebraska has doubled in the last week.

Cases are largely centered in Hall, Dakota, Douglas and Dawson counties, with residents there accounting for 2 of every 3 positive tests.