Lancaster County allowing younger people to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
In the coming weeks, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department expects to vaccinate people 30 years old or older and people who are 16 years old or older with serious health conditions.

Additionally, the department has contacted individuals who live with older residents who already qualified to be vaccinated so they can schedule an appointment.

More than 7,700 residents who are 49 years old or older received the first dose Wednesday, and more than 7,600 educators, childcare providers and residents who are 63 years old or older received their second dose either Thursday or Friday.

Food service and manufacturing workers have an opportunity to receive a vaccine at a clinic Saturday. Additionally, the Center for People in Need will give out first doses at a clinic Monday, and Pinnacle Bank Arena will hose a clinic to distribute first and second doses Thursday and only first doses on Friday.

Additionally, the city will host drive-through clinics for first doses Wednesday and Saturday at the Lincoln Test Nebraska site at 6100 O Street in the north parking lot of the former Sears store. 

The county encourages people to receive vaccinations to prevent variants from spreading. LLCHD this week reported new cases of a California variant called B.1.429, a California variant called B.1427 and the U.K. variant known as B.1.1.7.

To make a reservation, residents can go online COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Health Department reported 52 new cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 30,096. There were 230 cases were reported for the week ending Friday, down from 358 cases reported the week prior.

There have been 229 deaths in Lancaster County due to complications from the virus. 

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

